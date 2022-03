Srinagar, Mar 4: A massive fire has broken out in Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Reports reaching said that the fire broke around 9:30 and was continuing when this report is being filed.

Several fire tenders are on spot to douse off the flames.

More details are awaited…