Srinagar: Not all in the Kashmir valley believe in Valentine’s Day but the city-based cafes and restaurants have come up with novel ideas for those who celebrate the occasion.

A cafe that has a chain of outlets in the Valley has come up with personalized jars for Valentine’s Day celebrations on February 14.

“Surprise your loved ones with a personalized jar this valentine (sic),” the coffee shop said in an Instagram post while sharing a video of the jars.

There are other Instagram posts from eateries and food bloggers as well.

One can come across heart-shaped cakes, pastries, and doughnuts on the menu for February 14. Heart-shaped toppings on coffee cups too are on the menu.

A food blogger said a few restaurants in Kashmir had customized special menus for Valentine’s Day celebrations.

“It is common to come across Valentine’s Day-inspired food and ambiance in restaurants and cafes outside Kashmir. Now, a couple of cafes here too have started the trend even though it is not so common here yet as compared to outside,” he said.