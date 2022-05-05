Every eye became moist when Mohammed Akbar Khan, a teacher at Government Middle School, Hardpanzoo, retired from the service.

Emotions ran high and students could not hold back tears as Khan signed off.

Students lined up on both sides of the road as he walked out of the school to lead a post-retirement life. A function was organized to honor Khan who had dedicated his life to educating the tiny tots.

Speakers highlighted the role of Mohammed Akbar Khan as a teacher and a trade union leader. Everyone turned emotional when students sang `Alvida, Alvida’.

Speakers said only a good teacher can be the true representative of society. People living in the vicinity also spoke high of the retiring teacher.

His colleagues said teaching was Khan’s passion. He was asked to render services at DIET and Directorate, but he refused. He knew the teacher’s basic role lies in the classroom.

JK Teacher Forum said Khan Sahab is a gifted teacher and an inspiration for students.