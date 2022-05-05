Srinagar: Setting an example of brotherhood, an elderly Sikh in Tral honored a Muslim youth for completing I’tikaf in Ramadan.

I’tikaf is an Islamic practice where a person immerses himself in prayers within mosque confines for 10 days.

The video, which has gone viral on social media shows Waseem Ahmad from Padibal village of south Kashmir’s Tral after stepping out of the mosque being received and greeted by an elderly Sikh of the village.

#KashmirFiles

Karnail Singh, in 80s, honouring Wasim, 20, in Padibal, Tral as he steps out of mosque, after performing Iʿtikāf – an Islamic practice where a person immerses himself in prayers within mosque confines for 10 or more days. Inputs @qayoomkhan pic.twitter.com/2kCthIm7oZ — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) May 4, 2022

In the video, Karnail Singh (80) is seen performing dastarbandi of the Muslim youth as a mark of respect for completing the 10- day long Itekaf.

As per senior journalist Mufti Islah’s tweet, the village has a mixed population – 12 Sikh and 18 Muslim households.

He tweeted that Singh being a senior-most member of the village was keen to fete young Wasim.

The video is being responded to and shared by a large number of social media users on social media platforms Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Watsapp.

The netizens describe it as a kind gesture by the Sikhs of the village and a “bright hope” for communal harmony among Muslims and Sikhs

Aadil Mir, a social media user tweeted, “Such a heartwarming gesture, the nicest thing on SM today long live brotherhood.”

Ahmed Khan 1432, another tweeter user responded, “Brother I find this video very heartwarming if you find it too please share it as you have many followers #KashmirFiles.”

A lot of social media users describe the video as a `Kashmiryat in the true sense’.