Haryana: A shocking incident has come to light involving “Shama Biryani,” a popular eatery situated near the Railway underpass on Kalka Road, Pinjore. In a concerning turn of events, a video has emerged showing the establishment allegedly preparing and selling biryani using water from an unsanitary source.

The video, captured on camera by an onlooker, depicts the shocking scene where food preparation seems to involve the use of water from what is reported to be a gutter. The incident has ignited serious concerns about food safety and hygiene standards at the eatery. The video of the incident was viral on social media and was shared by ‘Megh Updates’ on Twitter,

ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana: Shama Biryani, Railway underpass, Kalka road, pinjore – caught on camera selling Biryani made from gutter water. pic.twitter.com/NwZflqlNmb — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 17, 2023

The use of potentially contaminated water in food preparation poses significant health risks, raising questions about the eatery’s adherence to proper food safety protocols. Food safety regulations and guidelines are put in place to protect consumers from health hazards associated with consuming unhygienic or contaminated food. Such incidents underscore the importance of stringent food safety measures and regular inspections of food establishments to ensure compliance with health and safety standards.