Actress and politician Hema Malini has surprised commuters as she was spotted travelling on the Mumbai Metro on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Hema Malini mentioned that her car journey to Dahisar took two hours and was tiring, prompting her to take the Metro instead. She reached her destination in just half an hour and shared pictures and videos of her Metro adventure.
”I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr,” she tweeted.
Later, the ‘Dream Girl’ was found travelling by an auto.
“This is the video I shot from inside the auto💕 Enjoyed myself thoroughly!” she tweeted.