Actress and politician Hema Malini has surprised commuters as she was spotted travelling on the Mumbai Metro on Tuesday.

After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!

In the metro with the public👇 pic.twitter.com/Whr7mOIRM8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

In a tweet, Hema Malini mentioned that her car journey to Dahisar took two hours and was tiring, prompting her to take the Metro instead. She reached her destination in just half an hour and shared pictures and videos of her Metro adventure.

”I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr,” she tweeted.

Later, the ‘Dream Girl’ was found travelling by an auto.

This is the video I shot from inside the auto💕 Enjoyed myself thoroughly! pic.twitter.com/ZGWR52wAGQ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

