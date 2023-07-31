A video of the bride’s friends list to the groom to ensure he takes care of their friend is breaking the internet.

The video was shared by the bride, Kajal, herself with the caption, “When the groom is ready to sign any piece of paper just to marry you.”

The video which has gone viral on Instagram, opens to show the bride and groom walking together to the wedding mandap. However, at the entrance of the mandap, all the bridesmaids dressed in pink attire can be seen standing with a huge contract.

The bridesmaid can be seen asking the groom to sign in it or else they will not allow him to enter the mandap for the wedding. Meanwhile, the bride can be seen grinning widely as the groom takes a pen from one of the bridesmaids. He can be seen closing his eyes with one hand and signing the contract.

Here are the six things that the groom is supposed to do after the wedding to keep their friend happy:

1. To always keep Kajal safe and love her unconditionally

2. To accept that Kajal is always right

3. To take her at least 3 staycations a year

4. To put Kajal’s happiness above everything

5. To keep the seat warmers on, in my car so she never feels cold

6. Treat my sisters-in-law once in a while

Netizens loved the video and showered it with love. One user said, ” So adorable. ” Another wrote, ” Best feelings ever “

A third user commented, “Best deal ever.” Yet another joked, ” Hahah just realized @rishiwv (groom) closed his eyes while signing the contract.