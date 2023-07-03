In a heartwarming display of nostalgia and love for Bollywood classics, an elderly couple delighted passersby and locals alike as they recreated the iconic song ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’ at the exact same locations in Mumbai where it was originally filmed.

The couple’s endearing performance has become an internet sensation, capturing the hearts of people across the nation.

This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it… pic.twitter.com/wO7iJ3da3m — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2023

The couple, Rajesh Kapoor, 75, and Meena Kapoor, 72, both avid fans of Hindi cinema, decided to pay homage to the golden era of Bollywood by recreating the romantic rain-drenched song from the 1979 film “Manzil.” The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee and was renowned for its beautiful cinematography and memorable music.

Dressed in attire reminiscent of the film’s characters, the Kapoors embarked on their journey to relive the magic of ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’ at the very locations that witnessed the original filming decades ago. Beginning their nostalgic adventure at the iconic Marine Drive, with the Arabian Sea as their backdrop, the couple flawlessly recreated the sequence, showcasing their dedication and love for the song.

