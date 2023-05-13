Mumbai :A snake was spotted when Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived at the BJP office in Shiggaon.

Even as the snake was eventually captured by authorities, the incident added an unusual twist to the election proceedings, momentarily diverting attention from the tense atmosphere surrounding the counting of votes.

The video of the incident has gone viral and is being reported by both local and national media outlets.

https://www.editorji.com/india-news/politics/karnataka-election-result-snake-spotted-at-bjp-office-as-cm-bommai-arrives-1683952632869

While the presence of the snake may have startled those present, it serves as a reminder that unexpected occurrences can happen even in the midst of significant political events.

In the Karnataka election campaign last month, while addressing a rally, Congress president and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge sparked a controversy when he referred to PM Modi and called him a “poisonous snake,” and appealed to the voters of Karnataka not to trust him. This called for rage and BJP criticised the statement, calling it a new low in Congress politics.

ADVERTISEMENT