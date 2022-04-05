Srinagar: Famous for imitating pop icon Michael Jackson’s ‘moonwalk’ to manage traffic, Head Constable, Ranjeet Singh, Indore (MP) has been roped in by the union territory of Ladakh to impart training to its personnel.

Singh, who has become a social media celebrity because of his moves, was seen doing ‘moonwalk’ on a road in Leh during the training programme.

“As a part of a five-day training programme for Traffic Police Personnel in Leh district. Head Constable, Ranjeet Singh, Indore (MP) demonstrated his traffic management skills to the Traffic Wing Police Personnel of Leh,” said an official of the Department of Information & Public Relations, Leh, Ladakh.

Singh’s moves in Leh have amused the netizens yet again.

“Proud of this Indori traffic cop,” commented Shubhankar Bhattacharya on Facebook while Tsewang Rigzin wrote: “Ladakhi cops need khatok chenmo dance..(sic)”

Another netizen Otsal Wangdus commented: “60% Every day useless argument between Public & police will solve automatically if we sincerely put this in practice . Grt Initiative. (sic).”