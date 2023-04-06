A video of a cat jumping on an imam’s shoulder while leading the tarawih prayer is going viral on social media.

At the beginning of the clip shows an imam leading the tarawih prayer at the mosque.

Suddenly, a cat jumped up, crawling through his clothes. However, despite getting the “attack” from the cat, the imam who was reciting the verse from the Koran remained focused.

He even seemed to help and pet the cat as it climbed onto his shoulder.

When it was on the shoulder, the cat was seen spinning so that its tail covered the priest’s face.

After that, the cat shows affection by stroking the cheek of the priest who is leading the prayer.