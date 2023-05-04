A video of a ‘female’ robot being wooed by 10 people is going viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent video shared by YouTuber Airrack, robot Sophia is seen speed dating 10 people.

“AI Robot Girl Speed Dates 10 YouTubers,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows Sophia meeting ten YouTubers. Throughout the video, she interacts with them and at the end, she even chooses a winner.

The video was posted on April 30. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and gathered close to 3.7 million views. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Netizens also posted various reactions, from expressing their wonder to sharing how the video made them laugh.