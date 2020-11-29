Watch: Babar Azam accused of sexual abuse, his ‘school friend’ alleges Pak captain got her pregnant

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam found himself in fresh controversy after a woman accused him of sexually abusing her for 10 years on the pretext of marrying her, She further alleged that he got her pregnant.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, said that Babar threatened her and beat her up over the years after promising to marry her. A video showing the woman making these claims during a press conference was shared by journalist Saj Sadiq.

“He promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me,” she said during the press conference.

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam "he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me"

“I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have,” she added.

She further said that she and Babar grew up in the same colony, and went to the same school.

“In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused,” she said.

The woman then said that the couple decided to have a court marriage and the two eloped.

“In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said ‘we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married’.”

She also said that she used to take care of their expenses. In 2016, when she got pregnant, she noticed a change in Babar’s attitude, she alleged.

The Pakistani cricketer has not responded to these claims. The Pakistan team is currently in New Zealand, undergoing a 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch, ahead of the tour, starting December 18.