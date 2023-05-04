A video of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt from Met Gala 2023 has surfaced on Reddit where the New York paparazzi mistook her for Aishwarya Rai. This was Alia’s debut appearance at one of the biggest fashion events in the world. Going by the video, she handled it quite well on the red carpet.

Alia paused for the cameras and smiled before she walked off. Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comments, “They are taking revenge for jhandeya and tommy.” “Ngl if I was mistaken for Aishwarya, I’d be crying of joy. But if I were Aishwarya, I’d be offended,” added another one. Someone also commented, “Paps are same everywhere.”

2023 is proving to be a marquee year for Alia Bhatt as she sweeps up accolades for her titular performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) while standing poised on the global spectrum for the release of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. And on a sunny morning on the first Monday of May, she set a crystal-encrusted foot on the milky-hued carpet of the Met Gala.

For rubbing shoulders with the global glitterati, Bhatt trusted designer Prabal Gurung to transform her into a vision in white as a contemporary take on the quintessential Chanel bride. Threaded with over a hundred thousand pearls and proudly crafted in India, the look was rounded out with a fingerless glove and other lustrous details that ensured her Met Gala debut wouldn’t go unnoticed.