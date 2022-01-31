Srinagar: A train driver’s presence of mind saved a life of a girl who allegedly tried to commit suicide on the railway track in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A video of an abortive suicide bid has now gone viral. A young pheran-clad girl could be seen sitting on a railway track as the train between Budgam and Nadigam makes an impromptu stop to save her life.



In the video, a man can be heard that she is ‘attempting suicide’. In the background, one can also hear a siren that is heard when a train is about to start.



The man can also be heard telling the young girl to move aside but initially, she refuses to leave.



Later, a man dressed in a jacket in jeans comes close to her and apparently asks her to get up. He holds her hand and convinces her to move aside.



The video has shocked the netizens. While Kashmir has witnessed a rise in mental health issues and suicide cases of late, netizens are wondering why she had taken the extreme step.



“Talk To Her….why she is doing this and please Solve Her Problem (sic),” Aqib Hussain Mir wrote on Facebook.