Riyadh: Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane, who recently joined Saudi football club Al-Nassr, performed Umrah in Makkah.

The thirty-one-year-old performed the rituals of Umrah with his fellow Muslim teammates after his first match against the Egyptian Zamalek in the ongoing Arab Champions League.

A video of the players in an ihram, the garment worn to perform Umrah has gone viral on social media platforms.

🟡 || تجمّهر عدد من مُحبي ساديو ماني خلال آداه العمرة اليوم 💛

pic.twitter.com/kqEMZCCRve — كورة | #النصر 🦁 (@9NFCBALL) August 4, 2023

🟡 نجوم الفريق " ماني ، فوفانا ، وليد ، سامي ، سلطان ، بوشل ، آمين " خلال آداءهم مناسك العمرة . pic.twitter.com/WwseEyve9f — كورة | #النصر 🦁 (@9NFCBALL) August 4, 2023

On August 1, Mane joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after one season with the Bundesliga champions.

He told Sky Sports that he was sad to leave Bayern, adding, “I was hoping for a different ending.”

Mane joined the Bavarian club last summer, but he suffered a difficult first season due to an injury that prevented him from participating in the World Cup.

Mane ended his time in Germany after making a total of 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year won the Bundesliga title as well as the German Supercup after spending a season in Munich.