Riyadh: Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane, who recently joined Saudi football club Al-Nassr, performed Umrah in Makkah.
The thirty-one-year-old performed the rituals of Umrah with his fellow Muslim teammates after his first match against the Egyptian Zamalek in the ongoing Arab Champions League.
A video of the players in an ihram, the garment worn to perform Umrah has gone viral on social media platforms.
On August 1, Mane joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after one season with the Bundesliga champions.
He told Sky Sports that he was sad to leave Bayern, adding, “I was hoping for a different ending.”
Mane joined the Bavarian club last summer, but he suffered a difficult first season due to an injury that prevented him from participating in the World Cup.
Mane ended his time in Germany after making a total of 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.
The two-time African Footballer of the Year won the Bundesliga title as well as the German Supercup after spending a season in Munich.