Srinagar: ‘Oo Antava’ number from ‘Pushpa- The Rise’ has become a rage across the world. Now, it has got a Kashmiri ‘chakri’ makeover.

Kashmiri folk singer Master Tasleem has made its Kashmir version and the song was released on the social media platform YouTube. The song is also being widely shared on other social media platforms like the Facebook.

Earlier, Tasleem had recorded the Kashmiri version of the ‘Srivalli’ song, also from the Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’. The ‘koshur’ version of the Srivalli song by Tasleem had become viral on social media and another Kashmiri singer too had rendered it in the Kashmiri ‘chakri’ style.

Now, Tasleem’s version of ‘Oo Antava’ that is filmed on Allu Arjun and Samantha Rath too is being liked by the netizens in Kashmir.

“King of kashmiri pushpa song,” wrote Ubaid Rah on YouTube. Another listener Mursaleen Sajad wrote: “Another masterpiece by master!”

The lyrics of ‘Kashmiri version’ of ‘Oo Antava o Anatava song’ lyrics have been written by Arsalan and Jibran.

Though ‘Pushpa’ was released in Telugu, it was dubbed into other Indian languages later.