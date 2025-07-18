War on drugs: Police launch bhung destruction drive

SRINAGAR, JULY 18: Stepping up the war on drugs, police have launched a major drive to destroy wild cannabis (commonly known as Bhung in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.

Police destroyed the crops along the riverbanks in Sangam, Marhama, and Waghama. The operation was a joint effort by the Excise Department, local police, and the 90th Battalion CRPF. The teams thoroughly cleared the identified hotspots and also engaged with residents, encouraging them to support efforts to eradicate illegal cannabis growth and to report any new instances of cultivation.

In Ganderbal, the police, along with officials from the Revenue and Excise Departments, conducted a large-scale destruction drive in Takanwari and surrounding areas under the jurisdiction of Police Post Shadipora. The campaign saw active participation from local youth, reflecting strong community involvement and growing awareness about the dangers of narcotic plants.

Significant quantities of wild Bhung were destroyed in both districts. These areas had witnessed an alarming spread of cannabis vegetation, posing risks due to its potential misuse.

In fact, several Kashmir districts have become a hub of illegal cultivation of poppy and bhang. Till 2022, the illegal cultivation of poppy has reduced from 2206 kanals in 2018 to a mere 662 kanals.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that there is an organized syndicate behind the cultivation of poppy. Punjab and Rajasthan have emerged as potential markets for Kashmir poppy. Most of the crop is smuggled to these two states, where it is refined into opium and sold at huge prices.

An official from the excise department said that the illegal cultivation of this crop is mostly concentrated in south Kashmir.

NDPS Act prohibits people from the production, manufacturing, cultivation, possession, sale, purchasing, transport, storage, and consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance. For the last few years, the administration involved PRIs, village heads, and chowkidars in every tehsil to curb the menace of poppy cultivation. Religious scholars, too, were roped in to create awareness about the poppy in Kashmir.

Last month, the NCORD meeting was held in Shopian, and directions were issued to strengthen the fight against drug abuse. Police action, including registration of FIRs and detention of accused persons, along with poppy destruction drives and inspections of pharmacies, was particularly reviewed.