War on drugs: CCIK offers jobs to youth who successfully undergo rehab

Srinagar, Mar 18): The Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK) on Monday said they have collaborated with police to eradicate the drug menace from Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference, Tariq Ghani, President of CCIK said some girls have also fallen prey to the nuisance.

“CCIK also has a social responsibility to help the youth to come out of the situation by creating awareness in this regard. I want to inform you that we have collaborated with J&K Police to eradicate the drug menace, who have assured us the complete support in this regard,” Ghani said.

He added that the religious clerics should also focus and create awareness in this regard so that the situation is prevented from getting worse further.

Moreover, he said that the CCIK has decided that the youth after coming out of the rehabilitation centres will be provided jobs at their units.

“I appeal to the parents of these youths to come forward and not hide the involvement of their beloved,” he said.

Furthermore, he appealed to the government to enhance the facilities at the rehabilitation centers so that the youth will get every possible support they need to come out of the drug addiction