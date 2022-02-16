Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught a woman Sarpanch red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 6,500 in south Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Identified as Hafiza Begum, she is Sarpanch of Khulchohar village in district Anantnag.

ACB said she had demanded money for approving work files related to the complainant.

ACB said they received a complaint that Hafiza Begum was demanding Rs 6500 on account of approving works executed under MGNREGA.

“After receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offense under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, the case was registered at P/S ACB Anantnag. Subsequently, a trap team was constituted. The trap team caught Hafiza Begum while accepting a bribe from the complainant,” the ACB said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was immediately taken into custody by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from her possession in presence of independent witnesses.

“Further investigations of the case is going on,” ACB said.