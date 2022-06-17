Financial crisis has forced a famous Afghan journalist to sell food on the streets to support his family

Picture of Musa Mohammadi, a popular anchor & reporter on different TV channels, selling street food has now gone viral

“Musa Mohammadi worked for years as an anchor & reporter on different TV channels, and now has no income to feed his family. & sells street food to earn some money. #Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of the republic,” tweeted Kabir Haqmal, who worked with the Hamid Karzai government.

Mohammadi’s story is going viral on the internet. It even caught the attention of Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Director-General of National Radio and Television.

Wasiq said that he will appoint the former TV anchor and reporter to his department.

When translated, his social media post read, “Unemployment of Musa Mohammadi, a spokesman for a private television station, rises on social media. As a matter of fact, as the director of the National Radio and Television, I assure him that we will appoint him within the framework of the National Radio and Television. We need all Afghan professionals.”

Meanwhile, ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the country has been experiencing a humanitarian and economic crisis. They have also cracked down on media outlets, with several journalists, especially women losing their jobs in the last few months.