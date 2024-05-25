‘War against drugs’: Woman among 5 smugglers arrested in Valley

SRINAGAR: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police booked a lady notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention order from competent authority.

The notorious lady drug smuggler namely Muskaan Begum wife of Irfan Ahmad Sheikh resident of Dewanbagh Baramulla has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked lady drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against the said lady drug smuggler and was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Town Baramulla & other areas of the district. Despite her involvement in many FIRs, she did not mend her activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

Police booked 3 notorious drug smugglers under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention order from competent authority.

The notorious drug smugglers namely Irfan Ahmad Sheikh son of Mushtaq Ahmad resident of Dewanbagh Baramulla, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Rashid resident of Harshnag Kreeri A/P Chuntipathri Tangmarg & Iddries Khan son of Mohd Shafi resident of Noorkhah Boniyar have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against the said drug smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Town Baramulla, Kreeri, Noorkhah, Boniyar & other areas of District. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

Police in Pulwama arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

A police party of Police Station Pulwama under the supervision of SHO PS Pulwama intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK13H-0836 at a checkpoint established at Gangoo Crossing. During search, 7.58 grams of Herion like substance was recovered from the drug peddler identified as Muzamil Gul son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh resident of Samboora, Pulwama. The drug peddler has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

In this regard, a case FIR number 97/24 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been set into motion.

“General public appreciated the role of Police for their action against drug peddlers. Our consistent actions against the drug peddlers should reassure the community members that police are making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse,” a police statement said.