Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Sales Tax Inspector red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs three lakh.

An ACB spokesman said they received a written complaint that Khalid BashirTantray was demanding Rs. 3 lakh bribe for setting right records pertaining to Internal Audit Report of the Sales Tax Department, Srinagar.

The complainant, who is running a business unit, was facing a penalty of Rs. 14 lakh from the Sales Tax Department.

“On receipt of the complaint, a case was registered and the investigation was taken up. During the course of the investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught Khalid Bashir Tantray, Inspector, Sales Tax Department, Srinagar, red-handed demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 3 Lakh from the complainant,” he said.

Tantray was arrested and the bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. “Immediately after the trap, a search was conducted at his residence. Further investigation into the case is on,” he said.