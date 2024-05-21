Waqf Board organises Ulema Conference in Shahdara Sharif

‌RAJOURI: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired the Ulema Conference at Shahdara Sharif Waqf Unit in Rajouri today.

The conference was organised by Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board. Eminent religious scholars of Pir Panjal region participated. Prominent religious authorities from different schools of Sufi thought spoke on the occasion. Ex Member of Parliament Chowdhary Talib Hussain & Waqf Administrator Rajouri Abdul Qayoom Mir were also present.

It was unanimously resolved that the sufi spiritual traditions of the religion need to be propagated to the younger generations.

“The message of humanity and peace given by Islam resonated from the deliberations at the Conference. Inclusiveness and universal brotherhood as taught by the Prophet of Islam has to be highlighted and spread among the people. This is the way to strengthen the environment of peace and prosperity here”, said Dr Darakhshan.

Dr Andrabi said that literature on our great spiritual icons of the land needs to be made available to the new generation.