During a chat with university students on Thursday in Delhi, the CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman and his team expressed willingness to welcome young IT practitioners of India into the OpenAI work space.

Atty Eleti, a software engineer at OpenAI, said during the chat: “If you guys amaze us using the Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), building some amazing products, contribute to open-source resources, and then just email [email protected], you will get a job.”

Altman too said that his company was open to hiring undergraduates and even college drop-outs.

“Many of our best researchers are undergraduates or are college dropouts. You certainly do not need a PhD to do great work. OpenAI will welcome you on the basis of talent, and we are certainly a good fit for undergrads,” Altman said while speaking at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi.