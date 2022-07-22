Srinagar: Wall paintings by students and teachers have livened up the walls of a government school in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The paintings by the students and teachers of the Government Higher Secondary School, Vehil have not only highlighted different facets of the Kashmiri culture besides sending out social messages but also impressed the netizens.

Teacher Bilal Ahmad, who led the initiative, said the students got a chance to display their talent on the occasion.

“We had an art education day (on Thursday) in which the students and a few teachers also displayed their talent. You can see different paintings like the one that depicts Kashmir culture, nature, etc. The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance,” he said.

In one painting a rural woman can be seen fetching water while holding the hand of a kid while another depicts Chinar leaves. A painting of the Indian tricolour too can be seen on the wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aqib, another teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School Vehil, said they had sent out a message against deforestation through a painting that he drew along with a student.

“We have given a message about deforestation as it is affecting the ecological balance. We thought we would highlight the issue through our painting,” he said.

The paintings of the students and staff members have impressed the netizens as the activities of government schools are not usually highlighted unlike the private educational activities.

“Commendable job (sic),” wrote Aayatullah Rabbani on Facebook. Another netizen Suhail commented: “Always perfect (sic).”

‘Real Shine of Dedication and Dynamicism !!! Deepest Regards (sic),” commented Ashaq Shabnum.