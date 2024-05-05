Wall of Article 370 was buried by your vote: PM Modi

Palamu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the wall of Article 370 was buried under the ground with people’s vote.

“With the power of your one vote, the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was buried under the ground. In Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh, from Pashupati to Tirupati, Naxalism, and terrorism were spread and this land was drenched in blood. Your one vote fulfilled the hopes of so many mothers and liberated this earth from Naxalite terrorism,” he said.

He urged the electorate to recognize the importance of one vote, “which contributed to building the Ram Temple after generations struggled for 500 years.

Prime Minister conducted a roadshow in Jharkhand’s Palamu wherein he launched a scathing attack against the Congress Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Taking a dig at former CM Hemant Soren, PM Modi said, “There is no blot of corruption on me in past 25 years as chief minister and prime minister…I don’t own a home or even a bicycle; corrupt JMM, Congress leaders amassed huge wealth for their children”. Soren has been detained since January 31 following his arrest over an allegation related to a land scam.

During Saturday’s rally, Modi reiterated his rhetorics about Congress that the grand old party would give reservation to Muslims. “Till I am alive, will not now allow any design of Congress to succeed in changing the constitution for a reservation to Muslims”.

Modi brought in the topic of Pakistan and alleged that Pakistan’s leaders are now praying that the Congress “shehzada” becomes India’s PM as they were fearful of the Saffron regime that launched a surgical strike in 2019.

“The new India knows how to enter enemy territory and strike… Now shaken by the surgical and air strikes, leaders in Pakistan are praying that the Congress ‘shehzada’ becomes PM of India,” Modi said.

Underscoring providing corruption-free governance, the Prime Minister said that not a single Rupee of corruption charges have been leveled against him during his tenure of 15 years when he was chief minister of Gujarat as well as during 10 years of his regime at the Centre



“I have been serving the country as CM and PM for nearly 25 years. In 25 years, Modi par ek paise ke ghotale ka aarop nhi laga. With your blessings, there is no allegation of corruption against me. The prayers of my mother and sisters are enough for me. I am still far from power, prestige, and comfort. Modi was born not for pleasure but for a mission,” PM Modi said stressing the importance of the trust placed in him by the people in Jharkhand’s Palamu on Saturday.



“Modi is born for a purpose. JMM-Congress leaders gathered enormous wealth through corruption. I don’t even own a bicycle. They are amassing everything for their children to inherit. But my heirs are all of you. Your children and grandchildren are my heirs. I want to give a ‘Viksit Bharat’ to your children. So that you don’t have to endure what my family and crores of such families have experienced,” the PM said.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each.

The results will be declared on June 4.

