Srinagar: After ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Oo Antava’, the viral ‘Kacha Badam’ song has now got a ‘Kashmiri version’.

While a Valley-based singer Sheikh Sajad’s ‘Kacha Badam Kashmiri version’ has surfaced on social media, short videos of locals singing to the ‘Kacha Badam’ tune are also viral.

‘Kashmiri version’ of ‘Kacha Badam’ has references to the famous Badamwari Park that is known for its early bloom of almond flowers. As the Badamwari Park usually opens its doors to visitors in March, the ‘Kacha badaam Kashmiri version’ is calling people to visit the garden.

“Wale gachav Char Chinari beiy gachav Badamwari, khemov tati badam….(Let us go to Char Chinari and Badawari and eat almonds there),” say the lyrics of the song.

The netizens have liked the song, especially its lyrics.

“Wah wah kya lyrics haa. Khahar has kashur talent. (sic),” wrote Manzoor Ahmad on YouTube.

Another listener Nargis commented: “Kaya lyrics hai very nice (sic).”

A song of girls dancing to the ‘Kacha Badam’ tune is also winning hearts on Facebook.

Earlier, hit songs ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Oo Antava’ of ‘Pushpa’ too had got Kashmiri versions and gone viral on social media.