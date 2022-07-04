Srinagar: Non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit singer RV Arvind is just 19 years old but Valley’s famed poet Rasul Mir has left a profound impression on his thinking. And now Arvind has recreated ‘Walay Kosturiye’ to give a message to the youth especially migrant Pandits to rediscover Kashmir and its rich poetry.

“Rasul Mir’s poetry has left a deep impression on my mind. I have deeply studied his poetry. Now, through this song, I want to give a message to the youth, especially those from my community to rediscover the rich Kashmiri music. Those (migrant Kashmiri Pandits youth) who were born outside the Valley do not know much about Kashmir. I hope this song inspires them to come back or at least visit Kashmir to discover their roots,” Arvind told The Kashmir Monitor.

Arvind, who hails from Mattan in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, said the making of this song was impossible without the help from Muslim friends.

“Me and our Music Director & Producer Akash Sage had been working on this song for a year. After recording the song in Jammu, I faced some issues related to casting when I thought of making a video. I was helped by Rishabh Raina initially regarding casting and then I would like to thank Adil Lone and Bismah Mir for acting in the music video. The making of the video was impossible from Muslim friends and I received a lot of encouragement from them,” he said.

Arvind, who is now doing graduation in Indian Classical Music from the Kashmir University, said he will continue to sing the songs of Rasul Mir.

“I learnt singing from my father (Bal Krishan) and now I am doing graduation in Indian Classical Music from the Kashmir University. I will continue to sing the songs of Rasul Mir. Right now, we are working on another project based on a song by Rasul Mir,” he said.

Arvind’s rendition of ‘Walay Kosturiye’ is being liked by the netizens.

Ishika Koul said she was looking forward to more videos. “Fab work done by the whole team well done guys…..this song is gonna rock …..waiting for more videos to come (sic),” she commented on Facebook.

Another netizen Sohail Guroo wrote: “Amazing acting Adil bhai you never Disappointed us ️ and when I hear the song I feel goosebumps (sic).’

Shuhul Kangan commented: “Keep up the good work brother. This song is just perfect ️ ️ and would love to see an acoustic version of this song by you (sic).”