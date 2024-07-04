Vocal for Local: JKTPO launches drive to integrate entrepreneurs with e-commerce platforms

SRINAGAR, JULY 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), in collaboration with respective district administrations, is organizing e-commerce onboarding drives across all districts of the Union Territory with emphasis on One District One Product (ODOP) and District Export Hubs (DEH) initiatives.

The primary objective of these drives is to enhance the digital presence and market reach of local artisans, manufacturing units, weavers, farmers, entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs), and small businesses. By facilitating their onboarding onto prominent e-commerce platforms, JKTPO aims to provide these stakeholders with broader market opportunities and increased visibility.

The onboarding drives are being organised by the JKTPO on the directions of Chief Secretary, Atal Duloo and under the guidance of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Vikramjit Singh, aimed at integrating local entrepreneurs into digital commerce platforms to enhance their global market presence.

The ODOP and DEH initiatives have demonstrated significant potential in promoting unique and high-quality products from each district, thereby boosting local economies. The e-commerce onboarding drives are a crucial step towards achieving these goals, enhancing visibility, recognition, and the global presence of Jammu and Kashmir’s unique offerings. These drives include training and workshops, platform registration, product listing, marketing, and sales. JKTPO has scheduled these e-commerce onboarding drives throughout July in each district of the Union Territory, with simultaneous events planned in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, JKTPO conducted successful e-commerce onboarding drives at Pulwama’s Circuit House and Poonch’s Government Dak Bungalow.

Earlier, the JKTPO organized E-Commerce onboarding drives at Anantnag and Jammu for the benefit of the artisans, entrepreneurs, and farmers.

At Pulwama, the drive witnessed the enthusiastic participation of leading e-commerce players’ besides over 150 entrepreneurs including women entrepreneurs, exporters, growers, and government officials. The initiative included insightful sessions highlighting the benefits of e-commerce platforms and facilitated the immediate onboarding of over 35 participants onto platforms like Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Showkat Ahmad Rather, ADDC Pulwama, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the pivotal role of digital commerce in business growth and highlighted the government initiatives supporting local products from Pulwama.

Simultaneously, the event was organized by JKTPO in collaboration with the district administration in Poonch, which attracted more than 150 local entrepreneurs, artisans, and retailers. The initiative focused on onboarding participants onto platforms like ONDC and GeM, with 50 sellers registering on the spot across various sectors. The onboarding drive at Poonch was chaired by Additional District Development Commissioner, Sandesh Kumar Sharma.

Managing Director JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir, stressed the importance of these initiatives in empowering local entrepreneurs and expanding their market reach beyond traditional boundaries. The workshops provided valuable insights into leveraging e-commerce for economic growth and connecting unique local products with domestic and overseas markets, to actualize the vision of Vocal for Local and Local Goes Global.

These events mark the beginning of a series planned across Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting JKTPO’s sustained efforts towards enhancing the socio-economic landscape by integrating local businesses with e-commerce platforms.