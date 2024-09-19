Kashmir

Vivek Bali Praises ‘One Nation, One Election’ Initiative

bali

Srinagar:- Vivek Bali Senior political leader , has welcomed and praised the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election,’ emphasizing its potential to transform India’s electoral process. In his statement, Bali highlighted that the initiative, which proposes synchronizing elections across the country, could lead to significant administrative, economic, and political benefits.

“By having simultaneous elections at the central, state, and local levels, we not only reduce the financial burden on the exchequer but also ensure that development work and governance remain uninterrupted,” Bali stated. He further emphasized that constant election cycles hinder the government’s focus on long-term developmental projects due to the model code of conduct frequently coming into force.

Bali also mentioned that ‘One Nation, One Election’ would encourage voter turnout by simplifying the process and engaging citizens across the country in a unified electoral process. “It strengthens the democratic spirit of the country by ensuring that citizens actively participate in every level of governance,” he added.

This endorsement from Vivek Bali aligns progressive vision for the region and the nation, aiming for efficient governance, seamless development, and increased public participation.

Share This Article
Avatar of
By
Follow:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir
Previous Article pm modi PM Modi in Srinagar Today: Set to Address J&K Election Rally
Next Article 04r9hn7o kashmiri pheran 625x300 19 September 24 Anantnag Man Treasures Moment, PM Modi Wore His Pheran
Leave a comment