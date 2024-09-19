Vivek Bali Praises ‘One Nation, One Election’ Initiative

Srinagar:- Vivek Bali Senior political leader , has welcomed and praised the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election,’ emphasizing its potential to transform India’s electoral process. In his statement, Bali highlighted that the initiative, which proposes synchronizing elections across the country, could lead to significant administrative, economic, and political benefits.

“By having simultaneous elections at the central, state, and local levels, we not only reduce the financial burden on the exchequer but also ensure that development work and governance remain uninterrupted,” Bali stated. He further emphasized that constant election cycles hinder the government’s focus on long-term developmental projects due to the model code of conduct frequently coming into force.

Bali also mentioned that ‘One Nation, One Election’ would encourage voter turnout by simplifying the process and engaging citizens across the country in a unified electoral process. “It strengthens the democratic spirit of the country by ensuring that citizens actively participate in every level of governance,” he added.

This endorsement from Vivek Bali aligns progressive vision for the region and the nation, aiming for efficient governance, seamless development, and increased public participation.