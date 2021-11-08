Captain Virat Kohli is facing a massive backlash on social media following team India’s early exit from the ongping T20 World Cup in UAE. India’s hopes were dashed yesterday when New Zealand beat Afghanistan to become the 4th team to enter the semis thereby knocking India out of the tournament.
Disappointed, India now has to play a dead rubber against Namibia in what would be their last Super 12 game before they head home.
One of Virat Kohli’s old tweets has resurfaced on social media and fans are now trolling him.
“Going home tomorrow, not a good feeling” tweeted Virat Kohli in 2012.
Here is how fans, mostly those from Pakistan, trolled the India captain.
India lost their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand and that is what hurt them. Apart from the first two games, the Kohli-led side was top-notch in their games against Afghanistan and Scotland. Now, India play their last Super 12 game against Namibia and it would be a dead rubber.
