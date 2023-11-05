After Kulhad Pizza couple Gurpreet and Sahaj, Pakistani TikTok star Aliza Seher is making headlines after a private video went viral. It began circulating widely across social media, leading to massive scrutiny and public discourse. After the video went viral, Seher posted a video confronting the challenging situation. The TikToker posted a heartfelt video in which she was visibly distraught. Using strong language, Seher vented her frustration.

She said, “That dog in Qatar is the one responsible for the widespread circulation of my video. I have received support from the cybercrime department, no action has been taken against this person. I want to extend my gratitude to all those who have stood by me and offered their support. My dedication and hard work are apparent for all to see. Even at the inception of my YouTube channel, I faced threats, but with the unwavering support of my family, I persevered.”

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 100K views. Many people can be seen urging others to help her.

Sehar has a specific suspect in her thoughts. On being investigated, it was reported that this individual agreed to alter the video but denied any involvement in disseminating the clip.

For those who don’t know, Aliza happens to be very popular in Pakistan. She is known for creating content that resonates with her followers. Her primary focus has been curating TikTok videos that showcased her everyday routine.