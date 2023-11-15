Srinagar: In a major step towards attaining saturation of welfare schemes of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from Khunti, Jharkhand, the birthplace of Shri Birsa Munda, today on the occasion of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Specially designed IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) vans marking the launch of the massive outreach program of the government were flagged off by important dignitaries like governors, chief ministers, union ministers, and ministers of state, among others, from 68 districts across the country with significant tribal populations.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the IEC campaign kicked off from Dawar Gurez in Bandipora District with an inaugural program that was attended by District Commissioner Bandipora, Shri Owais Ahmed, along with local people, youth, PRIs, and senior government functionaries. During the event, beneficiaries of government-sponsored schemes interacted virtually with Lieutenant Governor, J&K, Shri Manoj Sinha, and shared their experiences about the benefits of the scheme through the ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubani’ segment.

Similarly, in the Jammu region, a major IEC campaign was launched in Budhal Tehsil, Rajouri District, in the presence of the Director, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Shri Sumit Kumar Jarangal, District Commissioner, Rajouri Shri Vikas Kundal and other dignitaries.

The events organized in both the tribal-dominated areas witnessed an overwhelming participation of the masses.

The Viksit Bharat Campaign, one of the largest ever outreach initiatives undertaken, aims to cover over 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats and over 3,600 urban local bodies by January 25, 2024, touching every district of the country.

The entire campaign is planned and implemented with a `whole of government’ approach, with active participation and involvement of the state governments, district authorities, urban local bodies, and Gram Panchayats.