Viksit Bharat: J&K’s stride towards economic prosperity

SRINAGAR: As India embarks on its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the visionary framework of Viksit Bharat, the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) stands as a shining example of progress and potential. Over the past few years, J&K has made significant strides in industrial growth, aligning itself with the nation’s ambitious goals.

One of the most striking aspects of J&K’s development story is the surge in industrial investment, showcasing a robust commitment to economic advancement. Proposals totaling ₹90,000 crore have flooded in, promising to not only inject vitality into the economy but also generate employment opportunities for over 4 lakh citizens. This influx of investment underscores the growing confidence of both domestic and international stakeholders in the region’s economic prospects.

In the fiscal year 2022-23 alone, J&K realized investments worth ₹2153 crore, indicating a steady pace of economic development and a tangible impact on the ground. This steady flow of investments serves as a testament to the conducive business environment cultivated within the region.

A significant milestone in J&K’s economic journey was the securing of its first Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) project, marked by the introduction of the ‘Mall of Srinagar’ and two IT Towers. This landmark achievement attracted ₹500 crore in FDI, signaling international confidence in the region’s economic potential and opening new avenues for growth and collaboration.

Furthermore, the establishment of a Single Window System has streamlined administrative processes, offering over 170 services online and facilitating ease of doing business. This initiative not only simplifies bureaucratic hurdles but also underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly ecosystem.

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in J&K has emerged as a beacon of resilience and growth, experiencing a remarkable 54% increase in exports. This sector’s exponential growth not only contributes to the region’s economic prosperity but also highlights the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation thriving within J&K.

As Jammu and Kashmir charts its course towards economic prosperity, it stands shoulder to shoulder with the nation in its quest for development by 2047. The concerted efforts and strategic initiatives undertaken in the realm of industrial growth serve as a testament to J&K’s unwavering commitment to realizing the vision of a prosperous and vibrant India. With each milestone achieved, J&K paves the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for its people and the nation as a whole