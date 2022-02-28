JAMMU, FEBRUARY 28: Jammu University will be declared an innovation and Research hub under the New National Education Policy (NEP).

ADVERTISEMENT

This was announced by the Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Rohit Kansal today. He was addressing the valedictory function of the week-long ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ festival held here at the University of Jammu.

The festival coincided with National Science Day celebrated nation over by numerous academic institutions. On the occasion, the Principal Secretary maintained that the message on the eve is the adoption and exploration of the knowledge of science and technology for the overall development of society.

Speaking, the Principal Secretary urged the audience that technology in itself is not the end but a means to provide a better life to the people. Humanity has no other option than to relentlessly march on the path of research and innovation, the purpose of all innovation must be the benefit of humanity and the upliftment of the poorest. He said that technology is not meant for millionaires or the upper crust only but the welfare and well-being of all the 7 billion people of the world. He further elucidated that technology is worth only when it comes to the rescue of the underprivileged, the sick, poor, and the helpless.

Kansal mentioned that technology has an appreciable role in every sphere be it drones in agriculture, use of AR/VR in medicine, weather forecasting, blockchain technology, or space technology everything has a positive impact on the lives of the human race. He said that technology, innovation, growth, and progress should be conservative in terms of sustainability and should ensure the prevalence of a fair, equitable, and just world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Secretary also noted that India has a long tradition of science and innovation. The contributions of ancient India in medicine, surgery, astronomy, mathematics, and physics were immense. Many Indian innovations reached Europe via the Arab world.

Referring to the role of universities, he said that the University of Jammu would be promoted as one of the leading institutions in the promotion of Science and Technology in UT. Moreover, he mentioned that the University would be given the role of mentoring and promotion for imparting studies in the faculties of Science and Technology in all of its constituent colleges under the NEP-2020.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof MK Dhar in his address stated that India is proud to have produced eminent scientists like Sir CV Raman (Raman Effect) long back in the 1920s. He said that technology has a preeminent role in advancing humanity towards betterment.

The VC asked his students to pursue scientific studies to spread its message. He said that youth have a role in building scientific temperament and innovative thinking in society. He said that they should adopt STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) studies for rational thinking.

He said that if this festival can transform the thinking and direction of only 20% among one thousand participating students the same would be considered a successful one.

Prof Dhar also said that a sustainable future aiming at the future sans poverty, hunger, depravity, and disasters with a healthy lifestyle providing equitable opportunities to all should be our common goal. He said that technology empowers us beyond our imagination. He said that our developmental aspirations should be in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar University of Jammu; Prof Rahul Gupta, Dean Mathematical sciences; Prof Seema Langar, Dean, Life Sciences and attended by other Heads of Departments, faculty members, college principals, research scholars, and students.

Later on, the Principal Secretary distributed prizes and trophies among the winning students of various universities and colleges who had participated in poetry, essay, slogan writing, quiz competition, and short film making on the given themes.