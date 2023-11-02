SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 02: In connection with ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week being observed from October 30 to November 05, an awareness programme was today organized at Sadder Treasury Srinagar under the theme ‘Say No to Corruption, Commit to the Nation’.

The programme was organized by Sadder Treasury Srinagar in collaboration with the Directorate General of Audit and Inspection under the supervision of Treasury Officer Sadder, Javaid Maqbool Khanday.

Syed Fida Hussain, Sr. Audit Officer and Gulzar Ahmad, Audit Officer were the special invitees from the Directorate General of Audit and Inspection.

Addressing the gathering, speakers said that corruption remains a significant impediment to the economic and social progress of the country.

On the occasion, measures being taken by the government to put an end to corruption, including switching over to e-Governance, disbursement of welfare benefits of various schemes of the Government in a transparent manner through the DBT initiative, implementation of e-tendering in public procurement, simplification of procedure and other measures were highlighted.

It was informed that the objective of the programme is to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate in the prevention of bribery and to raise public awareness regarding the existence, causes and gravity of and the threat posed by corruption.

Among others, Treasury Officer Tankipora, Sayka Hassan; Treasury Officer Court, Owais Qadir; Treasury Officer Khanyar, Yasir Arafat and a representative of Treasury Officer Lal Mandi besides staff attended the awareness programme.