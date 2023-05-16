Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal is in the news again. This time for his reply to a question about second marriage during film promotion.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ trailer was officially launched. The duo interacted with media during the trailer launch event which was filled with fun but one of the questions asked by a journalist to Vicky Kaushal grabbed the eyeballs. The actor was asked whether he will marry again if he finds anyone more pretty than Katrina Kaif.

Replying to the question, Vicky Kaushal can be seen answering with a smiling face. The actor replied, ”Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hai, aisy tede mede questions pucho gai..Mein bacha hu abhi bada toh ho lenay do. Kaisay jawab du iss ka mein..”

. Expressing his love for Katrina Kaif, Vicky said, ”Sir, Janmo Janmo tak.”

Vicky Kaushal made it clear that he will never leave Katrina Kaif until his last breath. The couple got married in December 2021. The video clip from the trailer launch event is doing rounds on social media platforms now and fans are praising Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for giving couple goals to them.