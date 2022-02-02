Poonch: Ten persons were injured, two of them critically, when a minibus they were travelling in met with an accident in Mandi area in Poonch district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police official said that the mini bus (JK12-1419) skidded off the road due to snowfall in the Swajian area of Mandi this morning. Ten persons were injured, two of them critically. They have been hospitalized, he said.

https://videopress.com/v/zawSfO2q?resizeToParent=true&cover=true&preloadContent=metadata

Locals blamed administration for the accident due to non-clearance of the snow. (GNS)