Poonch: Ten persons were injured, two of them critically, when a minibus they were travelling in met with an accident in Mandi area in Poonch district on Wednesday.
A police official said that the mini bus (JK12-1419) skidded off the road due to snowfall in the Swajian area of Mandi this morning. Ten persons were injured, two of them critically. They have been hospitalized, he said.
Locals blamed administration for the accident due to non-clearance of the snow. (GNS)
