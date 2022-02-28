Srinagar: Popular folk singer Noor Mohammad Shah’s performance at an online event for the Kashmiris living in Australia turned the audience nostalgic.

Shah, who is a YouTube sensation, performed at an event organised by the Australian Kashmiri Association Inc (AKAI) on Saturday.

“Join us for the online musical event on Saturday, 26th of February! For those of you away from Kashmir, we are bringing a piece of Moaj Kasheer to you,” the AKAI had stated earlier during its Facebook post for ticket sales.

After the performance, listeners said the performance had taken them ‘back to Kashmir in its glory’.

“Felt nostalgic yesterday, took us back to Kashmir in its glory (including the power outage). Thank you Team AKAI, another amazing event in these testing times. Keep up the good work and we look forward to much more InshaAllah,” Syed Aliya commented on Facebook.

Another listener Sheikh Ajaz Bashir wrote: “It cannot be better than this.. So touching with great setup… Kashur.”

Singers Nargis Khatoon, Tanzeeb Ahmad and Asif Faiz Mir also performed at the event.