A youth had a miraculous escape when a fire stunt went horribly wrong.

The stuntman put some fluid inside his mouth from a bottle and handed it over to another person.

Suddenly, he brought a torch close to his mouth. Generally, for performing such stunts, professionals use diesel, kerosene, or any such petroleum product.

A few drops of fuel from his mouth spilled onto his beard, which instantly caught fire.

Immediately, the youth rubbed his face with his hands to put off the flames.

The video of the stunt has now gone viral