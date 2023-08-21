Imagine you have to climb a steep cliff to buy staples for your home!

Well, this is not a fairytale, but true. The world’s ‘most inconvenient’ convenience store in China left the citizens fascinated as it is perched high upon a cliff, at a height of 393 feet (approximately 120 meters).

A convenience store is a small, local, easily accessed store that stocks staples such as bread and milk, and packaged foods.

Pingjiang,Hunan, a convenience store on a cliff. There is only one commodity here, that is, water. 😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/ednQmt3z0p — Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) August 23, 2022

However, this store sells bottled water and snacks to parched climbers.

Video of the climbers stopping by the unique establishment on a cliff circulated on social media leaving viewers utterly stunned.

The store made its debut in 2018. It is nestled within the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pinjiang County, China.

Suspended on a towering 393-foot cliff, this store takes the form of a modest wooden box clinging to the mountainside.

Aptly named the ‘World’s Most Inconvenient Store’, it lives up to its moniker as it hangs at an astonishing altitude of 393 feet.

According to an X user named ‘Science Girl,’ store employees replenish their provisions using ziplines. This allows the store to provide a distinctive shopping experience to buyers.

Since making its debut on Twitter, the post has got over 8K views, likes, and numerous comments.

One X user playfully commented, “Do they accept cash or cards?” while another asked, “But why?”.