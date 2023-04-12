A young IPS officer is winning hearts for his kind gesture to a boy selling balloons on the roadside.

A video of Durg SP Abhishek Pallava has gone viral.

In the viral video, a boy can be seen selling balloons on the road. While inspecting the area, the senior police officer stopped by.

After a brief conversation with the little boy about his studies and family, he bought all his balloons. Moreover, he can be heard praising the boy for taking responsibility for the family and being good at his studies.

The video so far has garnered over 27 million views and is liked by 1.3 million users on Facebook.

“Bringing a soft, humane touch to policing.. changing the image of the police,” wrote a user.

“Positive attitude and best work done by self field. God bless you sir, and thank you, sir,” wrote another.

“Sir you are so kind, helpful person God bless you with good healthy happy long life with your family,” a third user commented