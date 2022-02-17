It takes two global icons to tango. Former UFC lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has another big battle at hand: To persuade soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his stay at Manchester United after this season

Khabib, who counts Ronaldo as a personal friend of his, has been a frequent visitor of the Portuguese star dating back to Ronaldo’s spell in Spain with Real Madrid. Things haven’t exactly gone to plan in what was intended to be Ronaldo’s trophy-laden homecoming to the red half of Manchester so far this season.

The Russian star is eager to see Ronaldo back at Old Trafford for at least another campaign.

The signing of Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals in all competitions in his first stint in England, was thought to be the final piece of the puzzle for United to overcome the recent dominance of both Liverpool and Manchester City at the summit of English football.

Despite Ronaldo’s relatively healthy return of 14 goals in 26 appearances, Manchester United has floundered in the Premier League and currently sits outside the top four.

Ronaldo, too, has been the subject of much speculation as to his future amid a six-game goal drought, which is his longest spell without scoring in 13 years.

United have also faced scrutiny off the field, most recently due to the arrest of academy prodigy Mason Greenwood.

But despite what is becoming an increasingly torrid season in Manchester, Khabib says that Ronaldo is an invaluable commodity at Old Trafford.

“He became 37 years old, this is not his best age but even how he plays, I think it affects the whole team. His energy, his experience, his advice,” he told Sky Sports.

“They have a very good, strong, young team. Next year I feel they will do a very good job, right now so many new players they don’t connect well.

“I think next year Manchester United is going to be a big problem for all clubs. I’m going to talk to him.”

But should Ronaldo opt to move on from the Red Devils, Khabib suggests that he might well be the first to know – after he said Ronaldo kept him in the loop about some of his previous career moves.

“I remember when he moved from Real Madrid he told me a couple of months before he moved and when he moved from Juventus [to Man United] he told me,” Khabib revealed.

“But I don’t go to media, I am not like a journalist. I’m gonna ask him. Honestly, I want him to stay [at Man United].”