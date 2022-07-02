Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has finally broken her silence on being rejected for `Slumdog Millionaire’

In an interview with a Film companion, Gauahar revealed that she appeared for five rounds of auditions for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire but was rejected for her ‘good looks’.

“One of the biggest projects I lost in my life was because I was too good looking for it, and it was Slumdog millionaire. I have met Danny Boyle, and I have done five rounds of auditions for it,” she said.

Gauahar Khan is now married to Zaid Darbar, the son of well-known music composer Ismail Darbar.

Gauahar Khan made her acting debut in the 2009 film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year with Ranbir Kapoor. She has been a part of several other films like Begum Jaan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and others. She was also seen in Amazon Prime’s political web series Tandav which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Sunil Grover. She has also seen web series on Bestseller starring Shruti Hasan.

A no-non-sense actor, Gauahar early this year took on a troll who raised the `four wives and girls education’, during `Bulli Bai’ row.

“Outside world doesn’t know that India still has separate family laws for Hindus&Muslims. Hindus have to abide by the secular code. Muslims can have 4 wives &ban education for their wives &girls in name of Sharia. #UniformCivilCode has to apply to ALL Indians,” the troll said.

Gauahar hit back with equal ferocity to silence the troll. “Hey, loser! I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, India is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, n stop inciting hate in my country!” she said.

Last year, she set the internet on fire after she shared pictures of herself dressed in Kashmir suits layered with Papier Mache embroidered shawls.

In one of the pictures, the Bigg Boss 7 winner wore a mustard yellow kurta and a pair of pants with simple Kashmiri embroidery along the neckline and hemline.

A maroon base woven shawl covered in ethnic paisleys and floral patterns embroidery complimented the dress. Adding to ethnic looks was a pair of long silver earrings.

In the second picture, she wore a warm grey Kashmiri kurta suit and layered it with a dark green shawl with Papier Mache embroidery. Her silver earning gelled perfectly with the ethnic wear.