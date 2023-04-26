Mumbai: Wedding bells seem to be ringing for actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma.

The couple has been seen on several occasions, including in a viral kissing video earlier this year. They’ve been spotted on numerous dinner dates and outings together since then.

The couple was recently seen leaving a restaurant after their dinner date on April 24th. They were seen waving to the paparazzi with smiles on their faces and leaving in the same car together, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Media reports quoting sources said the couple met on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Lust Stories 2’, in which they both star. While they clicked right away, they are taking their time getting to know each other before taking their relationship to the next level.

Reports also suggest Tamannaah is planning to walk down the aisle soon. The actress has kept her personal life private, but sources say she has been discussing her plans to settle down with her family and close friends. While it is unclear whether Vijay Varma is the man in her life, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation from the actress.

On the work front, Tamannaah’s next film will be Bole Chudiyan, in which she will star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Vijay Varma, on the other hand, will star alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. Despite their hectic schedules, the alleged couple appears to be making time for each other, and fans are excited to see what their future holds.