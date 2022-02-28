Srinagar, Feb 28 : Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic after a massive landslide hit the highway stretch near Samroli area of Udhampur that falls between Udhampur town and Samroli.

Officials told that in the wee morning hours on Monday, a massive landslide occured on the highway at Dewal Bridge near Samroli due to which highway traffic has been closed.

They said that slide clearance work is going on and efforts are on to clear the highway and open it again for vehicular traffic.

Officials further added that machinery has been pressed into the service but the clearance may take time as landslide is huge.

They, however, added that vehicular traffic will remain close till slide clearance work is completed.

ADGP National Highway T Namgayal said that it looks like that clearance may take more than a day.

Meanwhile, SSP Traffic National Highway said that traffic will be restored on the highway tomorrow anytime—(KNO)