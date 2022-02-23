Kulgam, Feb 23 : Amid heavy snowfall, district administration Kulgam on Wednesday rescued six family members in Tangmarg Aharbal area after their house got damaged.

Tehsildar Damhal Hanjipora, Niyaz Ahmad Bhat speaking to the news agency said the family of Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh son of Karim Sheikh, a resident of Tangmarg was rescued by our team after their roof of house got damaged.

He said they have been shifted to nearby safer place. “Blankets, essential items was provided to the family by administration,” he said, adding that he is monitoring situation myself and since last night they have shifted several patients to hospital. (KNO)