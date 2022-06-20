Seeming recovering from the loss of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill sent the internet on fire with her debut catwalk.

Shehnaaz turned bride as she walked for Delhi-based designer Samant Chauhan presenting the grand finale show. The Honsla Rakh actor left the audience spellbound as she entered the stage in a red-golden bridal lehenga.

The long blouse complemented the heavily embellished zari work lehenga. Shehnaaz wore a dupatta that had intricate work done on it with Kiran lace. For the jewelry, the diva picked a subtle yet classy maang tikka, matha patti along with a bridal necklace from Finnati.

Shehnaaz Gill posted a video from the last night’s fashion show. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in these stunning snaps and she captioned the post, “Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan at the @timesfashionweek Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love are immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill (sic.).”