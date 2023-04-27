Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the shoot of Dunki in the Kashmir Valley. On Tuesday, the actor began a three-day shoot for his upcoming film.

In one of the leaked videos from the outdoor sets of the film, Shah Rukh is seen wearing a red jacket with black trousers. On the other hand, Taapsee was spotted wearing a white jacket with a pair of blue jeans.

The actors are seen filming a sequence at what appears to be a tourist spot with t-shirts and hats on sale.

Another photo shows the actor posing with his fans. Check out the now-viral pictures and videos here:

The details about Shah Rukh’s movement and shooting have been kept under wraps for security reasons. The area where the shooting is taking place has reportedly been sealed and no movement of public is allowed.

After wrapping the Kashmir schedule, the 57-year-old actor will leave for Mumbai on Friday. It may be noted that this is Shah Rukh’s first visit to Kashmir after he shot for his 2012 movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan, directed by late filmmaker Yash Chopra, with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.